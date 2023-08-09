Wynberg residents move to fast-track eviction of squatters on Prasa-owned land

Residents have been voicing their concerns about the illegal occupants, who allegedly urinate and defecate on the Yussefayah's Mosque walls, causing a stench during prayer times.

CAPE TOWN - The Wynberg community has taken a step to fastrack the eviction of a large group of squatters on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)-owned land next to a local mosque.

Residents have been voicing their concerns about the illegal occupants, who allegedly urinate and defecate on the Yussefayah's Mosque walls, causing a stench during prayer times.



A ward councillor for the area, Emile Langenhoven, said the concerned residents have been asked to draw up affidavits giving their support to Prasa in its eviction process.

This comes after Prasa recently appointed a legal team to start the eviction application in court.

"While that was happening, I asked that members of the community being directly affected by the vagrants on the Prasa land prepare affidavits in anticipation of the legal team being appointed by Prasa and at our next meeting with Prasa we will hand over the affidavits to Prasa officials."

READ:

- Prasa delaying process to remove illegal land occupants in Wynberg - Councillor

- With Wynberg residents seeking their removal, informal settlers tell of plight

- Prasa aware of Wynberg informal settlement, says it's working on a solution

- Residents, mosque committee worried about informal settlement in Wynberg