Women's Day should be a reminder of the struggles SA women face daily - Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi was speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria where hundreds of women are gathered to commemorate the day.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said Women’s Day should serve as a reminder of the struggles women in South Africa continue to face on a daily basis.

Lesufi was speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria where hundreds of women are gathered to commemorate the day.

He has urged women across the country to carry the legacies of the 20 000 women who demonstrated against pass laws on this day in 1956.

“The 9th of August is not a ritual; the 9th of August is an affirmation that all our women are too special for our government. It is a re-affirmation that whatever women want in our country they must get it without any further delay.”

READ:

- Politricking | 'The system conspires against success of women' - Gugu Ndebele

- Countrywide marches set for Women’s Day over several long-standing issues

- WC ANCWL disappointed that women's day event moved from CT to Pretoria