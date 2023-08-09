Women's Day shines spotlight on gender pay gap, an ongoing issue in SA

Despite South Africa being a democratic country that advocates for the rights of women the country's national women's soccer team Banyana Banyana was recently involved in a pay dispute with the South African Football Association.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country commemorates Women's Day a number of organisations have highlighted the pay gap that continues to exist between men and women in the country.

Wednesday marked 67 years since 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings against the apartheid regime.

Despite South Africa being a democratic country that advocates for the rights of women the country's national women's soccer team Banyana Banyana was recently involved in a pay dispute with the South African Football Association.

In the Women's Day celebrations taking place across the country, the gender pay gap issue has taken center stage this year.

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL), teachers' union Sadtu and Democratic Alliance (DA) are some of the organisations that have highlighted how women's contributions to the economy are still not being fully acknowledged.

During National Women’s Day commemorations at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, Dlamini-Zuma praised Banyana Banyana for getting into the last 16 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, despite facing difficulties:

"There is no women's soccer league in the country and there should be one. They get paid less than their male counterparts. The wage gap in South Africa is still there."

At the same teacher's union, Sadtu said while women make 68% of the sector- female teachers tend to experience financial stress the most.

The DA said its time for the country to change its policies- to ensure that women are paid as much as men are.