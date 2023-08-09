Woman filmed kicking her baby arrested, appears in court

This comes after South Africans took to social media, outraged over the video that shows a mother abusing her one-year-old baby while he was lying on the floor.

JOHANNESBURG - The woman who was seen kicking and standing on an infant in a viral video has been arrested.

This comes after South Africans took to social media, outraged over the video that shows a mother abusing her one-year-old baby while he was lying on the floor.

The helpless baby was crying out as the mother was seen standing on him.

Police say that the father of the toddler reported the matter to police, who then proceeded to arrest the mother.

The woman appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

The police's Mavela Masondo: "A case of assault GBH was registered and the matter was immediately transferred to the Family Violence, Child Protection, Sexual Investigations (FCS) Unit."