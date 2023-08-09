Woman filmed assaulting her baby released after court appearance

There has been public outcry follow viral video footage circulating on social media showing the woman recording herself kicking and standing on her own baby.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother who was arrested after being caught on camera assaulting her child has been released after appearing in court.

There has been public outcry following viral video footage circulating on social media showing the woman recording herself kicking and standing on her own baby.

The one-year-old is seen helplessly crying as his mother abuses him for at least 13 seconds.

The woman was arrested after the child’s father reported her to the police.

Although a case of assault and family violence has been registered, the mother was released by the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

The police's Mavela Masondo: "The South Africa Police Service will leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for the one-year-old child who is seen being assaulted in a video. The mother was released and the matter not placed on the court roll as the SAPS was instructed by the court to first collect both cellphones of both parents for further investigation."