WC ANCWL disappointed that Women's Day event moved from CT to Pretoria

The national Women’s Day event was moved to the Union Buildings at the eleventh hour on Tuesday due to the minibus strike which has sparked violence in several of the city’s informal areas.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) in the Western Cape said it was disappointed that President Cyril Ramaphosa would not be hosting the national Women’s Day event in Khayelitsha on Wednesday.

It’s blaming the City of Cape Town for sparking the instability.

The ANC in the province said it was the city’s most vulnerable who were having to bear the brunt of the stand-off.

The ANC Women’s League in the Western Cape said the minibus taxi strike had meant that women had been unable to go to work, and children had not gone to school.

Provincial convenor of the ANC’s Women League, Mampe Kotsi, said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was unfairly apportioning all the blame for the strike and the violence on the taxi industry.

"They are the ones who should actually not move away from negotiations. They should be talking because the majority of the people of the Western Cape are affected."

Kotsi said the provincial women’s league was upset that they won’t be at the centre of the national commemoration of the women of 1956.

"An event that comes once a year and it came for the Western Cape women this time, and after all the organisation, nobody cares. JP Smith does not care."

She said that women’s health had also been impacted by the taxi strike this week, with many of the city’s clinics being closed.