Senzo Meyiwa: Madlala questions credibility of evidence defence wants to admit

Tumelo Madlala is one of the people who were with Meyiwa the night he was shot in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Senzo Meyiwa’s friend of more than 20 years, Tumelo Madlala, said he was worried about the credibility of some of the evidence that defence lawyers wanted to admit to the record.

Madlala is one of the people who were with Meyiwa the night he was shot in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus in 2014.

He is now the seventh witness called by the State to testify about the circumstances leading to the footballer’s murder.

During cross-examination on Tuesday, defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele probed Madlala about a statement deposed by Meyiwa’s brother-in-law, Mlungisi Hlophe.

But State advocate George Baloyi objected to Madlala being grilled on the uncommissioned statement, while Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled it inadmissible as evidence.

“We’ve objected to the use of this statement before my Lord, especially in light of the fact that it doesn’t appear to be commissioned.”

Ramosepele then asked if the statement could be admitted provisionally.

Judge Mokgoatlheng responded, saying: “How can I admit something that has not been commissioned? It’s like the second docket.”

Baloyi indicated that they would call Mr Hlophe, with Ramosepele saying they would wait for that.

It’s understood that in the statement, Hlophe claimed that Madlala told him Meyiwa had been shot trying to intervene in a lover’s quarrel.

While the statement wasn’t read onto the record, Madlala has cast doubt on its contents.

“If this statement is legitimate, I also want to know why it wasn’t commissioned like all the other statements. That tells me that the statement is not legitimate, that’s why it hasn’t been commissioned.”

READ: