Safety fears sees operations at Khayelitsha Mall halted as taxi strike continues

The Khayelitsha Centre management said the decision was taken for the safety of businesses, customers, and the Khayelitsha Mall.

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Central Business District has halted operations after some businesses were looted this week.

Hundreds of shoppers were vacated on Tuesday following fears of more looting.

Speaking on behalf of the Khayelitsha Mall management, Mpumzi Mange, said they received a tip-off that the township's CBD was being targeted by criminals.

"We asked all the tenants, all the shops, to close until further notice because the strike is still taking place and I hear that there are lot of things happening around," said Mange.