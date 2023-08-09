Ramaphosa to lead Women's Day celebrations at Union Buildings

President Cyril Ramaphosa, alongside members of his Cabinet, is expected to address the official programme.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead Women’s Day celebrations in Pretoria on Wednesday.

This while hundreds of women in law enforcement march to the union buildings on Wednesday morning to observe the day.

The group includes police officers, traffic cops and Gauteng crime prevention and prison wardens.

The streets of the capital are filled with women in law enforcement as they lead a parade from Sammy Marks Square to the Union Buildings.

This in commemoration of the 1956 campaign- where 20 000 women of all races marched to the Union Buildings to demonstrate against Pass Laws.

The commemoration was initially scheduled for Cape Town but was moved to the capital city due to the ongoing taxi strike.