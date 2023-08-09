Ramaphosa says serial rapists will now face life imprisonment

Speaking at the Women’s Day commemoration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon President Ramaphosa said serial rapists will now face life imprisonment.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government is in the process of strengthening laws against people charged with crimes related to gender based violence.

Speaking at the Women’s Day commemoration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon - he said serial rapists will now face life imprisonment.



Ramaphosa said as of this month persons charged with rape will no longer be granted police bail without lodging a formal application in court.

" We are also piloting a system in a number of provinces that will enable victims of domestic violence to apply for protection orders online, where you can go online and apply for a protection order against anyone who is abusing you.