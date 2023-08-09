NSFAS says it's within its policy to defund dishonest students

This is after NSFAS lost R5 billion due to being found to have been dishonest in their applications for funding.

JOHANNESBURG - Funding scheme National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said it was within its policy to defund students who were found to have been dishonest in their applications for funding.

This as the scheme withdrew funding for over 31,000 students this year.

It said students tended to try and cheat the system by submitting documents of their relatives as their legal guardians to qualify for funding.

As a result, NSFAS has lost R5 billion since 2016, funding students.

Spokesperson Slumezi Skosana: "Our policy dictates that should a student be found to have been funded unlawfully, the funding can be withdrawn, they can be disqualified from ever receiving funding from NSFAS in the future, repayment of all the money that was used and expulsion."

