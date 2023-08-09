Joburg residents displaced by fire say they lost irreplaceable items

It is understood that by the time firefighting teams arrived, the entire top floor was engulfed.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents displaced by a fire that gutted a building on Marshall Street in Joburg's CBD said they have lost money and items they will never be able to replace.

On Tuesday, the city's Emergency Services responded to the fire in the inner city.

It is understood that by the time firefighting teams arrived, the entire top floor was engulfed.

The building was reportedly housing homeless people, and no one was injured or killed in the incident.

More than 200 people were evacuated from the building on Tuesday and left with no place to stay overnight.

Some residents said although they have been given blankets and a temporary living space by officials, they want to go back to their homes.

Community leader of the area Sabelo Mazibuko told Eyewitness News about the chaos that broke out during the incident.

“There were 3 guys inside, one guy was trying to help the babies inside the building, but now the other problem that we have- they don’t have food, so I don’t know what we gonna do.”

Emergency services said all residents on the first second and third floors weren’t affected.

But residents said they can't enter the building until everything is cleaned by officials.