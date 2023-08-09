Improved generation capacity sees Eskom give short reprieve from power cuts

Eskom has attributed the much-needed reprieve from the rolling power cuts to an improvement in the availability of the power generation capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding has been suspended from Wednesday morning until later in the afternoon.

Eskom has attributed the much-needed reprieve from the rolling power cuts to an improvement in the availability of the power generation capacity.

Stage 3 load shedding will make a return from 4pm until 5am on Thursday morning when it will once again be suspended.

#PowerAlert1



Loadshedding will be implemented at Stage 3 from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Wednesday. Thereafter, loadshedding will be suspended until 16:00. pic.twitter.com/0piCR3JUFD ' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 8, 2023

The current pattern is expected to run consistently until the weekend, where stage 2 power cuts will be implemented in the afternoons before being suspended in the mornings.

Interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said: "Breakdowns are currently at 15,420MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,841MW. A generating unit at Arnot, Camden and Lethabo power stations was returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit at Kriel and Tutuka power stations was taken offline for repairs. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service."