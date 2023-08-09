Go

Improved generation capacity sees Eskom give short reprieve from power cuts

Eskom has attributed the much-needed reprieve from the rolling power cuts to an improvement in the availability of the power generation capacity.

Loadshedding has been suspended from Wednesday morning until later in the afternoon.
Loadshedding has been suspended from Wednesday morning until later in the afternoon.
09 August 2023 06:31

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding has been suspended from Wednesday morning until later in the afternoon.

Eskom has attributed the much-needed reprieve from the rolling power cuts to an improvement in the availability of the power generation capacity.

Stage 3 load shedding will make a return from 4pm until 5am on Thursday morning when it will once again be suspended.

The current pattern is expected to run consistently until the weekend, where stage 2 power cuts will be implemented in the afternoons before being suspended in the mornings.

Interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said: "Breakdowns are currently at 15,420MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,841MW. A generating unit at Arnot, Camden and Lethabo power stations was returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit at Kriel and Tutuka power stations was taken offline for repairs. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service."

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA