IFP leader Hlabisa claims there are no factional battles in party

On Tuesday, the IFP briefed journalists in Durban following a national executive council (NEC) meeting held in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

DURBAN - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa said he has full confidence in the party's national executive council and national council, claiming that there are not factional battles in the party.

The NEC meeting came after 20 members submitted a petition to the party secretary-general.

They wanted to have a national council meeting that allegedly sought to remove party leader Hlabisa from his post.

However, Hlabisa said the petitioners were not targeting to remove him from the party's top post.

[WATCH] The IFP is about hold its press briefing following an NEC meeting yesterday. The meeting came a week after the IFP Secretary General received a petition from 20 petitioners requesting a special urgent sitting of the IFP National Council, it’s alleged the group pic.twitter.com/4mAWevSkuv ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2023

The IFP said it is now focusing on claiming what it termed a decisive victory in the 2024 general elections as it aims to win the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government from the African National Congress (ANC).

Hlabisa claimed that there was no vote of confidence that would have been tabled against him.

He said as party leader, he trusted the party's leadership.

"I have full confidence in the leadership collective of the NEC and national council I work with, and lead as president, especially in our onward march to 2024. We are at a party at work. We are a united leadership at work. Any speculation to the contrary is wishful thinking by our opponents."

The party also said it had a fruitful engagement with the petitioners, who went as far as offering an apology.