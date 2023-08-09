Govt to ensure women are given equal opportunities, assures Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said while there has been progress in empowering women government needs to formulate policies that will level the playing field.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country has made good progress in advancing and empowering the lives of women.

Hundreds of women gathered at the Union Buildings on Wednesday, where the President led the Women's Day commemorations.

Ramaphosa said the increase in the representation of women in parliament, business and politics is proof that the government is committed to providing more opportunities for women.

Ramaphosa said as the South African economy remains dominated by men, the government still has a lot to do to ensure women are given equal opportunities.

“More women are unemployed than men, and this has become and is a priority for our government.”

He said government is working on ensuring the gender pay gap is addressed.

“We will ensure that there is a law that will ban discriminatory pay between men and women for the same job. We will now pilot this because it is inherently unjust and inherently unfair.”

He said while there has been progress in empowering women government needs to formulate policies that will level the playing field.