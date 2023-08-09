Dept of health says ongoing CT strike is infringing on public human rights

The department has said although most of its hospitals are open, they're operating on a skeleton staff.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said the ongoing taxi strike is infringing on the public's human rights as it denies people access to proper healthcare.

Clinics and hospitals are just some of the facilities that have been impacted by the strike that started last week with some medical staff being unable to make it to work.

It has urged taxi operators to give health workers access to transport to increase the number of workers available to treat patients.

"A safe passage for the healthcare workers. If it’s about that we can even label the vehicles just like we did during covid where we would have a red dot, where medical workers can be fetched or dropped off and a safe passage for medical personnel," Provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said.