Countrywide marches set for Women’s Day over several long-standing issues

Some of the major issues include gender equity, addressing femicide, child maintenance and equal pay.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of women will be marching countrywide calling for several long-standing issues to be addressed this Women’s Day.

Gender-based violence remains at an all-time high in South Africa more than 50 years after thousands of women marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria against pass laws.

Residents in Olievenhoutbosch in Pretoria, Mabopane in Johannesburg and Kariega in the Eastern Cape will be marching throughout the day.

South African women will take to the streets calling for safety for themselves and children.

The latest police statistics show over 10,000 rapes have been reported and almost 1,000 women have been killed.

Although the day is meant to be a celebration, it is not a happy holiday for locals who have been left unprotected.

Gender-based violence in the country has been compared to a pandemic.

This as survivors of abuse have called for police to thoroughly move the backlog of cases along, saying families are left without justice for their mothers, daughters and children.

Some political parties and NGOs are expected to come together demanding that the cries of women are heard and addressed this year.