CoCT won't release impounded taxis until drivers pay fees

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Cape Town said taxis that have been impounded will not be released unless the required fee is paid by the taxi driver.

This is despite Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga ordering the city to release the vehicles immediately, claiming they have been impounded under bylaws which she believes are unlawful.



The city's mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said some of the impounded vehicles were seized because they were unsafe and didn’t meet the minimum standards needed to transport commuters.

"For your first offence, your first impoundment you would have to pay R6 000 if I remember correctly. And then it goes up, some of these vehicles have been impounded several times."

