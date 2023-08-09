Go

All major CT routes open as taxi strike hits day 7

With the taxi strike in its seventh day, no violence has been reported.

An empty station deck in Cape Town as minibus taxi operators staged a stay away on 4 August 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
09 August 2023 09:55

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town traffic officials said that all major routes were open on Wednesday morning.

There were some tyres set alight in the Milnerton area earlier on Wednesday morning.

Authorities are monitoring the situation.

At least five people have been killed in the recent strike-related violence.

Taxi council, Santaco, is expected to hold a media briefing on Wednesday as minibusses are expected to return to the roads on Thursday morning.

