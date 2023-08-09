All major CT routes open as taxi strike hits day 7

With the taxi strike in its seventh day, no violence has been reported.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town traffic officials said that all major routes were open on Wednesday morning.

With the taxi strike in its seventh day, no violence has been reported.

There were some tyres set alight in the Milnerton area earlier on Wednesday morning.

Authorities are monitoring the situation.

At least five people have been killed in the recent strike-related violence.

Taxi council, Santaco, is expected to hold a media briefing on Wednesday as minibusses are expected to return to the roads on Thursday morning.