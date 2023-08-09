48 sinkholes still need to be repaired in Centurion, says City of Tshwane

With the formation of sinkholes becoming a norm in Centurion, Tshwane Roads and Transport MMC Katlego Mathebe said repairs to sinkholes were prioritised according to value.

JOHANNESBURG - There are 48 sinkholes in Centurion that still needs to be repaired by the City of Tshwane.

The latest one formed on Burger Street in Lyttelton this past weekend, swallowing parts of two homes and a road.

This is because Centurion lies on a dolomite rock which dissolves over time when exposed to rain and stormwater.

READ: Authorities probing cause, severity of sinkholes in Benoni and Centurion

This subsequently leads to sinkholes forming and destroying municipality and private-owned property.

With the formation of sinkholes becoming a norm in Centurion, Tshwane Roads and Transport MMC Katlego Mathebe said repairs to sinkholes were prioritised according to value.

“Each sinkhole is allocated values based on the extent of the factors, the total of which makes up a final value.”

She said this was the reason repairs took long to complete.

“The sinkholes are subsequently ranked in order of the highest value and the highest priority to repair to the lowest value and the lowest priority to repair.”

Mathebe said with sinkholes forming often, it has caused backlogs in the repairs process.