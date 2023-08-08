WC taxi strike talks hit a snag due to authorities' public spat

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga had a few choice words for the Cape Town MMC for Safety and Security, JP Smith, who she described as having a godlike complex.

JOHANNESBURG - Efforts to end the ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape have hit a snag with a public spat developing between the transport ministry and the City of Cape Town.

Since last Thursday, the South African National Taxi Council pulled all its vehicles from the Western Cape roads, protesting what it calls the excessive impounding of its minibuses.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the Cape Town municipality was misinterpreting the law in order to impound minibus taxis.

She was speaking during a media briefing in Midrand on Tuesday.

However, the City of Cape Town has denied this.

Chikunga had a few choice words for the Cape Town MMC for Safety and Security, JP Smith, who she described as having a godlike complex.

Hill-Lewis fires back at Chikunga over legality of impounding taxis

"To that JP Smith, you are not the law. You are simply an MMC and if everybody in the Western Cape is afraid of you we are not afraid of him, he must apply the law, as law he is not a goddess of South Africa."

Director general of the Department of Transport advocate James Mlawu said the City of Cape Town is operating with its own set of laws.

"Our sense as a department is that the city has gone beyond what the national legislation allows them to do."

In response, JP Smith wrote on his Facebook page the minister was misinformed and that no minibus taxi has ever been impounded in Cape Town under a by-law.