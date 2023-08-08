WC schools to remain open amid taxi strike, says MEC Maynier

More than 450,000 learners missed school on Monday, while 17,000 staff members, including teachers, were also affected and around 27 schools had to close their doors.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape schools will remain open on Tuesday amid an ongoing taxi strike.

More than 450,000 learners missed school on Monday.

Seventeen thousand staff members, including teachers, were also affected and around 27 schools had to close their doors.

Education MEC David Maynier said that schooling would continue.

"We are committed to keeping schools open as far as possible and where it is safe to do so, not just as places of learning but as places of safety and nutritional support for children."