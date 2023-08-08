WATCH: 'JP Smith is not God' - Chikunga calls on CoCT to release impounded taxis

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the political leadership in the City of Cape Town has been arrogant in its approach towards negotiating a peace settlement with the taxi industry.

PRETORIA/CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga revealed that the City of Cape Town has impounded about 6,000 minibus taxis under an unlawful by-law.

She said the city has added conditions on minibus operating licenses that override established national legislation.

Chikunga was speaking during a media briefing in Midrand on Tuesday. She addressed the government’s intervention in the ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape.

She said her ministry believes the taxi strike won't end until the city overturns the unlawful by-law and releases all taxis impounded under it.

Chikunga said that the national government's not considering legal action against the Cape Town municipality at this stage.

"If we were to impound cars for these things that are in those conditions nobody would be on the road in South Africa and it cannot be we only have some laws which apply to the taxi industry, with all its challenges."

The Minister has also called on Santaco to urge their members to protest peacefully without blocking roads or destroying infrastructure.

Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister of Transport, is holding a media briefing in Midrand to update the public on government’s intervention in the ongoing #TaxiStrike in the Western Cape. TCG pic.twitter.com/CnTCPBE1V3 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Parliament has added its voice in calling for an end to the taxi industry strike in Cape Town - saying the impact of the strike extends beyond the transport sector.

Parliament's presiding officers, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, are urging the City of Cape Town and SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) to prioritise the well being of people and find a speedy resolution to the current impasse.

The police portfolio committee also weighed in calling on the cops to heighten policing and ensure that the rule of law is implemented.

The presiding officers of Parliament have expressed their deep concern over the ongoing taxi strike that has been going on since last week.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the protest has been marred by violence and vandalism - which continue to disrupt the city and essential services.

He added that the presiding officers of Parliament have called for a speedy resolution to end the strike that's impacting most sectors.

"The impact of the strike on education, health services and economic activities among others is deeply concerning."

At the same time, Parliament's policing committee acting chairperson Nocks Seabi has called on the police to heighten policing, saying visibility in Cape Town will go a long way in ensuring adherence to the rule of law.