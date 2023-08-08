Unisa council given 7 days to make written representations to Nzimande

A report by an independent assessor revealed serious financial and other maladministration at Unisa, resulting in intentions from the Minister of Higher Education to place the university under administration and dissolve its council.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa’s (Unisa) council was given seven days to make written representations to Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande, who informed the university that he intended to place it under administration.

The institution was dealt a blow after a report by an independent assessor revealed serious financial and other maladministration.

This also came on the back of the institution's registrar, Steward Mothata, being fired for breaching the code of ethics and conduct earlier in 2023.

Nzimande said an administrator would be appointed, resulting in the dissolution of the university's council.