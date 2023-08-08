Tshwane's Brink urges workers intimidated by Samwu protesters to come forward

On Monday night, the city issued 38 dismissal letters to employees participating in demonstrations for almost two weeks now.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink has urged workers intimidated by protesting members of the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) to document evidence so the city can obtain a court order against the strike action.

On Monday night, the city issued 38 dismissal letters to employees participating in demonstrations for almost two weeks now.

The workers are demanding a wage increase and the ongoing strike has resulted in residents being left without access to water, electricity and medical facilites for a prolonged period of time.

Brink said that someone needed to account.

"But what we require in order to enforce the court order are some explanations as to what are the circumstances under which you have been intimidated. Do you know any of the individuals involved because the labour court has told us if you can’t provide those details, the City of Tshwane, we can’t grant you the contempt of court order necessary to enforce the law."

He said that those who spoke out about being intimidated would be offered protection.

"If you refuse to say who is intimidating you and you refuse to give an account of the circumstances of your intimidation, surely that is also not reasonable. So, we have to break out of this cycle of just escaping accountability and the city will provide police protection, private security. We have all of these measures."