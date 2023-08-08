Thabo Bester, co-accused expected back in court on Tuesday

Thabo Bester is expected to appear alongside all of his co-accused in person for the first time.

JOHANNESBURG - The twelve people accused in the grand escape of murder and rape convict, Thabo Bester, are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

And for the first time, Bester is expected to appear alongside all of his co-accused in person.

This includes his alleged main accomplice, Doctor Nandipha Magudumana.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Suping: "All the accused will be appearing physically in court. The last time the matter was in court, it was postponed for further investigations. At the moment, we cannot preempt what will happen, so we just have to wait for the court appearance so we can be informed how far investigations are."