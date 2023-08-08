SA govt believes delegation to US has done enough to salvage Agoa benefits

Government insiders have told Eyewitness News that a trip, including ministers Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, Enoch Godongwana and Ebrahim Patel has managed to ease tensions between the two countries.

JOHANNESBURG - Following an envoy to the United States in July, South Africa’s government believes it has done enough to salvage Agoa.

Government insiders have told Eyewitness News that a trip, including ministers Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, Enoch Godongwana and Ebrahim Patel has managed to ease tensions between the two countries.

The country has been at odds with the US over claims that it sold arms to Russia and over naval drills it had with the East European country earlier this year.

This, while its faced mounting pressure to abandon its non-alliance stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It's understood the charm offensive by the three ministers has seemingly worked, this as they met with leaders from the Senate, business as well as the House of Representatives.

Their aim was to explain the importance of South Africa’s role in the Agoa deal.

Eyewitness News understands South Africa also proposed a bi-national relationship, which unlike Agoa, would allow the country more control and a greater say over the terms and conditions to be applied.

Their US counterparts raised the Lady R matter and the naval exercises as causes for concern, which is believed to have been explained at great lengths by the South Africans.

It has also insisting there’s more to benefit for the US and the continent with South Africa in the agreement.

It also wants its Agoa extension brought forward.

South Africa’s government is also said to have pushed back somewhat, calling on the Americans to not force the country to choose between the different superpowers it worked with.

It's understood all parties have agreed that more talks are required.