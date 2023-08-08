Queens High School denies it has a culture of bullying after pupil's death

Grade 9 pupil Brian Ndlovu mysteriously died last week shortly after returning from school, prompting allegations from his family that he was force-fed rat poison by some students.

JOHANNESBURG - The Queens High School in Johannesburg denied that there was a culture of bullying at the school.

This followed the mysterious death of a grade nine pupil, Brian Ndlovu.

Ndlovu died on 31 July, shortly after returning from school and complaining of stomach cramps.

His family made allegations that Ndlovu was being bullied at the school and was force-fed rat poison by some students.

READ MORE:

However, Queens High School said that according to its records, neither Ndlovu nor his family ever reported that he was being bullied.

"If there are cases of bullying reported to us, I can assure you, the public, and the parents that we handle all issues, but we can only handle issues when they are reported.”

Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane said he was satisfied the school was dealing with claims of bullying following an oversight inspection on Monday.

“All the incidents they have shown me, the school, they have recorded it and they were also able to show me the measures they have taken to address it.”

The school is set to host a memorial for Ndlovu later in the week.