Police probing mass shooting that left 5 people dead in Paarl

Officers rushed to a house in Chris Hani Street late last night after receiving reports of multiple gunshots in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are probing a mass murder in the Paarl community of Mbekweni.

Officers rushed to a house in Chris Hani Street late on Monday night after receiving reports of multiple gunshots in the area.

Cape Town Police's Andre Traut said that two children aged 12 and 14 are among five people killed.

"They discovered the bodies of three male victims aged 12, 14, and 34 and two female victims aged 32 and 39. The motive for the multiple murder is yet to be determined, and arrests are yet to be affected. At this stage, there is no indication that the incident is linked to the taxi strike in the province."