Police on high alert after 5 people were netted for looting in Gugulethu
The South African National Taxi Council's strike has sparked violence in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Five people have been arrested in Gugulethu following looting at a mall.
Looting was also reported in Nyanga, Mfuleni and Kraaifontein on Monday.
Cape Town has seen a flare up of violence since taxi council South African National Taxi Council embarked on a strike on Thursday.
Videos on social show protestors entering shops and fleeing with household appliances, clothing and liquor.
The police's Andre Traut explained: “Cases of public violence are under police investigation and more arrests could be affected as our investigation unfolds. A strong police presence is maintained in affected areas and possible hotspots.”
