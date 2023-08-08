Police on high alert after 5 people were netted for looting in Gugulethu

The South African National Taxi Council's strike has sparked violence in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Five people have been arrested in Gugulethu following looting at a mall.

Looting was also reported in Nyanga, Mfuleni and Kraaifontein on Monday.

Cape Town has seen a flare up of violence since taxi council South African National Taxi Council embarked on a strike on Thursday.

Videos on social show protestors entering shops and fleeing with household appliances, clothing and liquor.

The police's Andre Traut explained: “Cases of public violence are under police investigation and more arrests could be affected as our investigation unfolds. A strong police presence is maintained in affected areas and possible hotspots.”