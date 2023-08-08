One person dies in fire in Soweto informal settlement

Joburg EMS said it responded to the incident, south of Joburg in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has died in an informal settlement fire in Doornkop, Soweto.

Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said it responded to the incident, south of Joburg in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

During search and rescue operations, firefighters recovered the body of a 26-year-old male from the shack gutted by the flames.

It's suspected he died from smoke inhalation.

The EMS' Robert Maludzi said: “The cause of the fire incident at this stage is still a subject of investigations and no other injuries were reported during this fire incident. Residents are encouraged to look after all heating devices.”