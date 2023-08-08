Madlala wants police to account for Meyiwa murder implication in second docket

Madlala admitted that he knew about the controversial docket that reportedly held prima facie evidence against the people in the Voslorous house, including himself, where Meyiwa was shot in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Senzo Meyiwa’s best friend, Tumelo Madlala, said he wanted police to account for why he was implicated as a murder suspect in the second controversial docket.

It’s understood docket 375 held prima facie evidence against the people in the Voslorous house where the Bafana Bafana captain was shot in 2014.

This included Madlala, as well as Zandi, Kelly, and Gladness Khumalo.

The second docket remained in limbo while the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) continued to prosecute the five men now on trial for the murder.

During his testimony on Monday, Madlala admitted he knew about the other docket.

But he told the court he also wanted answers from investigating officer Joyce Buthelezi.

“She has time for games. I know about that docket - I’ve heard about it. If they go ahead with that docket, I want her to come and explain how they compiled that docket.”