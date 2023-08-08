Madlala explains why he didn't call for help on night Senzo Meyiwa was killed

Tumelo Madlala was among Senzo Meyiwa’s longtime friends who were present when he was shot during an apparent robbery by two intruders in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa trial began on a tense note on Tuesday morning as Tumelo Madlala squared off with one of the defence lawyers about the night the footballer was killed.

Madlala is back on the witness stand for a second day, with defence lawyers for the accused grilling him on his recollection of events leading to the murder.

A cellphone analyst in the high-profile trial previously testified that no one in the house with Meyiwa called for help.

While Madlala admits that after fleeing from the intruders to one of the bedrooms he didn’t use his phone to call for emergency services, but he said with good reason.

Defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele probed further: “When you ran to that room, you also took your phone with, and you hid it under one of the blankets stacked there?”

Madlala agreed with the lawyer.

Ramosepele further asked why Madlala did not call for help even when he was locked in a room, he answered: “It was my first time at that house, and I didn’t know anyone there. All the people I knew were in that house. Who was I going to call for help?”

When asked why he did not call 10111, he responded by saying he had never used the number before and “was also in a predicament at the time. I didn’t think of all these things then like I can think of them now.”

The trial continues.

