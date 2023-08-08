Hill-Lewis fires back at Chikunga over legality of impounding taxis

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said they’re acting on national legislation that the minister should be defending. Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said that the city's stance of impounding taxis is unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has hit back at criticism levelled against him and the city by Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga over the ongoing taxi strike.

One of the taxi operators’ main gripe is the impounding of their vehicles.

Speaking at a media briefing earlier on Tuesday, the minister called on the city to release taxis that had been seized, saying it was unlawful and labelled the City of Cape Town officials “arrogant”.

[WATCH] Sindisiwe Chikunga, Transport Minister, has called for the release of all taxis impounded under an ‘unlawful’ City of Cape Town by-law.



She said the city introduced conditions on operating licenses for minibus taxis which are overreaching of national legislation. TCG pic.twitter.com/2iGjVLk8Lo ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2023

Speaking to 702’s Mandy Wiener on Tuesday afternoon, though, Hill-Lewis said: “Well if by arrogant she means we are not prepared to negotiate with people who are holding a gun to the city’s head, and going out there and perpetrating acts of violence and intimidation and mayhem on the city’s streets - then so be it.”

He also said they’re acting on national legislation that the minister should be defending.

“The provisions under which we are actually enforcing against the taxis are provisions of the NLTA [National Land Transport Act]. It is a national piece of legislation. She should be defending her own legislation. This is not some whimsical or malicious new piece of leg cooked up by a Democratic Alliance government. It is a national piece of legislation which we are actually implementing and enforcing. That might not be the case nationally, but it is the case here.”

