Defence on alleged killers of Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mzansi's dumbest criminals'

JOHANNESBURG - One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial said the witness accounts that the footballer was killed during a scuffle with two intruders is implausible.

This comes after Meyiwa’s childhood Tumelo Madlala corroborated claims that the Bafana Bafana captain was struck by a bullet in the chest during an apparent home invasion in 2014.

Madlala was on the stand for a second at the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

He is one of the people who were with Meyiwa when the perpetrators allegedly demanded cash and phones from more than half a dozen people in the house.

But defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele said he found it strange that all the occupants were either able to hide their phones, flee from the scene with their phones in hand or the intruders left them on countertops out in the open.

Only one cellphone was stolen.

Ramosepele made the following assertion: “Having listened attentively to your testimony and about the robbery incident, the ineptitude and the lack of preparation by the alleged suspects – I’m led to believe that we are dealing with one of Mzansi’s dumbest criminals.”

Madlala defensively tells the court that criminality is not rocket science.

“You don’t need to have gone to school to be a criminal. Even if you did go to school, you can still be a criminal. It’s all the same.”

The trial continues.