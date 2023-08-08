DA says IFP's factional battles won't affect their working relationship

The two parties are working together in municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) factional battles would not impact on the parties’ working relationship.

Recently, IFP internal factions played out with those against party leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa, petitioning to have him removed.

But the DA said this would not harm the DA/IFP relationship.

Last week, Hlabisa faced a plot that sought to remove him as party leader, with some strongly backing KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli, for the post.

The DA’s John Steenhuisen said this would not push the DA away from the IFP.

“We found the relationship incredibly sound with both sides of the alleged factions that's taking place here, and we will continue working with them.”

He said factional battles could at some stage be put to rest.

“All parties have their internal battles, it is not unique to the IFP. The DA went through a long period where we had these types of internal things, and you get through them.

The DA said it hopes for unity which will see the removal of the African National Congress (ANC) from power.