Civil society groups want swift resolution to dispute between taxi sector & CoCT

Violent incidents have continued unabated across the metro, as the taxi strike enters its sixth day.

CAPE TOWN - Civil society organisations say immediate intervention is needed to resolve the dispute between the taxi industry and the City of Cape Town.

Violent incidents have continued unabated across the metro, as the taxi strike enters its sixth day.

The protests are said to have been sparked by a dispute between local taxi associations and the municipality over new by-laws.

READ MORE:

• 1 person shot dead amid Cape Town taxi strike

• 3 more Golden Arrow buses torched in Cape Town

• Western Cape taxi strike continues after talks stall

This follows taxi council Santaco's decision to withdraw taxi operations last week Thursday.

Civil society orgnisations in Cape Town have called for a meeting with govenment and taxi council, Santaco, as violence continues to plague various communities across the city.

Gugulethu Development Forum's Vincent Domingo said that the transport system on the Cape Flats was appalling.

"We should not have a narrative only blaming the taxi industry, the narrative must squarely go to provincial government that they have not provided a proper transport system for the poorest of the poor in the Western Cape."

Trade union Saftu's Nazeem Samuels said the situation on the ground was not safe for workers.

"It's not a first taxi strike that we've had and every time it turns to go into this violent mode."

The organisations have called on stakeholders involved to resolve their issues speedily.