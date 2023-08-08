Cape Town taxi strike: Cele tells officials to get off their high horses

Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that five people have died since violence seemingly linked to the taxi strike erupted. Ten Golden Arrow buses have been torched since taxi operators suspended their services across the province.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said the City of Cape Town officials must get off their high horses and help resolve the impasse between the municipality and the South African National Taxi Council.

Addressing the media, Cele confirmed that five people have been killed since violence seemingly linked to the taxi strike erupted.

Ten Golden Arrow buses have also been torched since taxi operators suspended their services across the province.

Previously the city had indicated that it wouldn't be part of any negotiations if the violence didn't stop.

Cele said the refusal of city officials to negotiate is affecting ordinary citizens.

"And everybody must come down on their high horse. Everybody must swallow their pride and everybody must stop being arrogant. This is happening not at the expense of those people who are refusing to resolve the matter, it's an ordinary black child who can't go to school. On behalf of those people, people must swallow their pride, come together and resolve this matter."