Cape Town mayor calls on Santaco to end violence as taxi strike continues

Sporadic incidents have been reported since Thursday afternoon, following a decision by Santaco Western Cape to withdraw all minibus taxi operations.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has again called on the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to put an end to ongoing acts of violence as its minibus taxi strike continues.

But the council is adamant its members are not responsible for the attacks that turned deadly on Monday.

Hill-Lewis has welcomed the Western Cape High Court’s granting of an urgent interdict late on Monday night.

The city joined as an applicant in proceedings with Golden Arrow seeking a contempt order against Santaco for strike-related violence.

The bus company has lost 10 of its buses to arson attacks over the past few days.

The mayor said there could be no further discussions until the violence stopped.

"The order states that no person, vehicle, taxi or driver may unreasonably obstruct, interfere or block any vehicle on any public road, throughout the City Metropole, in such manner as to harm passengers or delay or impede the flow of traffic. The interdict further prohibits any person from interfering with the operations of public transportation. The City will uphold the rule of law without fear or favour."

Hill-Lewis said that the strike's impact on services was severe.

"There has been a tremendous disruption to public services. We have seen a provincial government ambulance attack while carrying a patient. Fortunately the paramedics and patient were able to get out of the vehicle but the vehicle was torched. And this is just another example of the completely unacceptable violence that is the negotiating language of the South African taxi industry all too often."

Meanwhile, in a short video sent out on Monday night, Santaco Western Cape's Nceba Enge again distanced itself from acts of violence plaguing parts of the Cape.

"We also want to distance ourselves as Santaco from the riots that have been taking place in our communities. We are not part of that. So, I just want to put that on record."

According to Enge, talks between operators and all spheres of government are ongoing.

"We want to state that negotiations between Santaco and the minister of mobility in the Western Cape and the national minister are in progress."