Buthelezi responding well to treatment in hospital, says IFP

IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is said to be showing positive results to his treatment in the hospital.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said its founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi continues to respond well in hospital.

This was confirmed by the party on Tuesday.

The IFP held a media briefing in Durban, following a national executive committee meeting that took place in uLundi on Monday.

Buthelezi is said to be showing positive results to his treatment in the hospital.

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said that this was the latest update.

“I can say without any hesitation, from the latest information I got this morning - umntwana WakwaPhindangene (the prince of KwaPhindangene) in hospital.

The party said it would not make any further comments on the prince’s health in respect for the Buthelezi family.

The prince has been in hospital for two weeks. Despite the IFP saying his health is improving - he remains in intensive care.