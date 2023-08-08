Brink: Tshwane metro has no budget to cover salary increases for workers

Workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) staged a series of protests over salary increases since July, which the Tshwane mayor said was gravely affecting the city's services.

TSHWANE - Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said there was no budget to cover salary increases for workers this financial year.

This was amid an ongoing wage strike by South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) members.

On Monday night, the city issued 38 dismissal letters to employees participating in demonstrations.

Samwu members staged a series of protests across the capital city since July, demanding salary increases.

READ MORE:

However, Brink revealed the demonstrations were unprotected by the Labour Court.

He said this gravely affected the city's services, as many were suspended due to protestors intimidating workers.

"We have seen significant disruptions, as I mentioned, waste not being collected, power and water outages ongoing, residents are extremely upset about power outages of up to eight days, and so we are being put under extreme pressure."

Brink said the strike was compromising the city's financial sustainability.

"It is not about showing mercy or not showing mercy, it is about the financial sustainability of the city. We have repeatedly said this is not a punishment.

"We are not trying to make the lives of honest hardworking people more difficult but at the same time we have had to adopt a budget that is underfunded."