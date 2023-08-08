Bester and Magudumana allege mistreatment by officers in prison

The two appeared in person in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday alongside 10 co-accused for the first time since their detention in Tanzania.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Convicted rapist Thabo Bester and his alleged prison escape main accomplice Nandipha Magudumana said they've been treated inhumanely by officers in prison.

For the first time since their arrest in Tanzania, the pair appeared in person before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday alongside 10 co-accused.

There has been widespread reaction about how Bester and Magudumana were cosy with each other as they sat together in the dock.

The case has been postponed to the 11 October for final investigations.

Bester and Magudumana exchanged whispers and held hands in the dock during the court session.

It was almost as if they had forgotten they were facing serious charges relating to Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Prison in May last year.

Bester’s attorney said he was being ill-treated during his detention at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Services in Pretoria.

“He spends 23 hours handcuffed and, in his cell, handcuffed on a daily basis your worship.”

Magudumana’s attorney claimed she was treated unfairly in the manner she was transported to court.

“She was handcuffed as she was being transported. That bakkie or van, if the driver applies brakes she doesn’t have anywhere to hold.”

Bester was arrested with Magudumana in Tanzania in April and extradited back to South Africa.