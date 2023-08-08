Go

2 suspects killed in shootout with police, 1 rushed to hospital in KZN

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
08 August 2023 14:33

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police said during routine patrols, they noticed a vehicle with no registration plates.

It's understood the car - which had five occupants - sped off in an attempt to flee police inspection.

The officers gave chase and were shot at by the suspects.

Police then returned fire causing the driver to lose control of the car.

The police's Robert Netshiunda: “The driver and one passenger got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Upon inspection of the vehicle, three men were found inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds, two of them were certified dead at the scene, whereas the other one was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.”

