Women's Month should focus on country's milestones, say some South Africans

Organisation, Art of Superwoman, hosted an event on Sunday, in honour of what the modern woman has achieved.

JOHANNESBURG - Some South Africans believe Women’s Month should focus on the milestones the country has reached despite the challenges that continue to face women.

The Phenomenal Women’s Concert took place at Nirox Sculpture Park in Krugersdorp on Sunday where hundreds of women attended.

Gender-based violence, femicide and assault have been described as the issues that continue to plague communities across the country.

Despite this, a woman in attendance said South Africa had come a long way.

"We have every reason to celebrate. We have come a long way in terms of getting the same pay as men, the opportunities that we are afforded now."

Another attendee, Khensani Khosa, said women still had a long way to go when it came to empowering each other.

"Not every woman’s story is the same and we need to respect each other’s decisions."

The event was star-studded with an all-female music line-up, that kept the crowd entertained all day.