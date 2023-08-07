Winde appalled by impact of ongoing WC taxi strike

Since Thursday afternoon, there have been sporadic reports of violence and intimidation as a result of Santaco's decision to cease all minibus taxi operations.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he's appalled at the devastating impact caused by an ongoing minibus taxi strike in the province.

Sporadic incidents of violence and intimidation have been reported since Thursday afternoon following a decision by South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape to withdraw all minibus taxi operations.

But the taxi council has distanced itself saying its members are not responsible for the attacks.

Winde said the violence has not only dealt a severe blow to the economy and critical services, but it also delegitimised and damaged Santaco Western Cape's cause.

The premier held a special Cabinet meeting on Monday morning to assess the taxi strike's impact.

“We’ve had a report back across the board from transport to policing, to the impact on our services as a government from health care services and, of course, this puts a strain on the system.”

Winde added that the situation's not acceptable.

“We will make sure that whatever possible we can offer these services, wherever possible. We will get our nurses and our teachers and our social workers to work to offer services to our citizens and we also are really sorry that so many people are disadvantaged by the strike, not being able to get to work.”

