WC taxi strike continues to throw healthcare services into disarray

CAPE TOWN - Violence and transport disruptions amidst an ongoing minibus taxi strike in the Western Cape continue to throw the provision of healthcare services into disarray.

Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported since Thursday afternoon following a decision by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape to withdraw all minibus taxi operations.

Santaco has distanced itself from the criminality, saying its members are not responsible for the attacks.

The Western Cape Health Department said several health facilities have been closed while others have had services suspended or are operating at a reduced capacity.

"On Monday morning, many staff members were unable to get to their place of work because of roads being closed off and incidents of violence in certain areas. We remain committed to the safety of our staff who are caught in the middle of these incidents of violence and disruption. Certain facilities within the metropole are closed today and community-based care to our vulnerable clients in these areas has unfortunately also been suspended until it is safe for our staff to go into them," said the department's chief of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem.

Kariem added that the department is in regular communication with the provincial Joint Operations Centre to monitor the safety of both staff and patients.

"At our central hospitals, Tygerberg, Red Cross and Groote Schuur hospitals, elective surgery remains postponed, only emergency surgery will be conducted. Outpatients are advised to only attend their appointments if it is safe to do so but will experience longer waiting times. Family members are encouraged to collect discharged patients if it is safe for them to do so."

Facilities in Phillipi, Nyanga, Crossroads, Nolungile, and Gugulethu have been closed while community-based care in these areas has also been suspended.

He said for emergency medical services and forensic pathology services access to red zone areas will only be possible with a law enforcement escort, resulting in possible delayed responses.