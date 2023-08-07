Unisa to be placed under administration, announces Nzimande

This follows a report by an independent assessor revealing serious financial and other maladministration within the university.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has announced that Unisa will be placed under administration.

This follows a report by an independent assessor revealing serious financial and other maladministration within the university.

ALSO READ:

• 'Unisa is not about tenders and fiefdoms,' says Nzimande

• Unisa 150th: Lenkabula denies any misconduct as VC, only 'marked improvements'

• Unisa struggling to get a grip on exam cheating

This also comes on the back of the institution’s registrar, Steward Mothata, being fired for breaching the code of ethics and conduct earlier this year.

Nzimande said that he trusted that the appointment of an administrator was in the best interest of the university.

Department spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi: "The Ministerial Task Team (MTT) conducted an independent review of Unisa’s mission drift, which had massive implications on the financial sustainability and future of Unisa. The MTT also made rigorous assessments on how the fourth industrial revolution and its associative disruptions and shifts will affect many aspects of the academic mission, academic programmes, markets and operating model of Unisa."