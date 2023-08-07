Tensions rock ANCWL as 39 delegates' statuses create chaos

Some delegates had raised objections before the announcement of Gauteng’s top officials on Sunday night, resulting in processes being opened once again.

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions and fights have rocked the Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League conference.

Eyewitness News understands this has resulted in the organisation adjourning without announcing the top officials.

Some delegates had raised objections before the announcement of Gauteng’s top officials on Sunday night, resulting in processes being opened once again.

This has been criticised by some as an attempt to manipulate processes.

The statuses of around 39 voting delegates in the ANC Women’s League led to chaos at the event taking place in Benoni.

This comes as those not aligned to newly elected president Sisisi Tolashe accused those in her corner and in the national executive committee (NEC) of attempting to steal the conference.

The contentious issue is about the upcoming ANC list conference with one ANC NEC member claiming this conference is being manipulated in order to produce candidates aligned with Tolashe and by extension party President Cyril Ramaphosa to serve in Parliament and across legislatures.

Eyewitness News’ attempts to get a response from the league and its president have been unsuccessful with Tolashe herself accusing this media house of being unfair.