Some parties walk out of National Dialogue on Coalition Governments

This weekend’s National Dialogue on Coalition Governments didn’t go so smoothly, with some opposition parties objecting and staging a walkout.

The two-day dialogue wrapped up on Saturday after discussions on a new framework to govern coalitions.

But parties don’t see eye-to-eye when it comes to regulating coalitions, especially on minimum threshold requirements to join a coalition.

While all parties agree on the need to regulate coalitions, opposition parties like the Democratic Alliance (DA) and African Transformation Movement (ATM) have questioned the process.

The DA’s Siviwe Gwarube accused the African National Congress (ANC) of running a parallel process by introducing its own legislation on coalitions despite the DA proposing something similar.

"The DA is concerned that there is a seeming hijacking of a law-making process of Parliament."

Before staging a walking out, the ATM’s Vuyo Zungula called plans of a threshold nonsensical.

"The concept of imposing a threshold for participation in a coalition is nonsensical."

But Deputy President Paul Mashatile said there was consensus despite disagreements.

"We have realised that in these two days, there may be two or three issues where there were disagreements. But most of the issues have a lot of consensus and parties approached this in that spirit."

He said that the final framework would now be finalised and include input from parties.