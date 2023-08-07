Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: State expected to call new witness to stand

Six people have already taken the stand, including Zandi Khumalo and Mthokozisi Thwala, two neighbours and two cellphone analysts.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Senzo Meyiwa trial is expected to call a new witness to the stand when the high-profile trial resumes on Monday morning.

Five men are accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain in an apparent robbery in 2014.

While some eyewitnesses testified that two intruders stormed the Vosloorus house, where Meyiwa was with a group of friends, defence lawyers tried to cast aspersions on the circumstances of the shooting.

The State is yet to unveil its latest witness as the trial enters its fourth week.

This would be the seventh witness to take the stand.

So far, the court heard testimony from Zandi Khumalo and Mthokozisi Thwala - at least two of the people who were in the house with Meyiwa when he was killed.

Other than a few discrepancies, Khumalo and Thwala maintained the footballer was killed in a scuffle with two intruders.

Both also denied any knowledge of playing any part in a premeditated plot to kill Meyiwa.

The court also heard eyewitness accounts from two neighbours, as well as expert testimony from two cellphone analysts.

While the State is playing its cards close to its chest, it’s understood the order of the witnesses is based on availability.